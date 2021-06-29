The National Weather Service is predicting another day of heat and humidity across most of the Midcoast.

The weather service issued a heat advisory as hot and humid conditions were predicted to continue until Wednesday. Meteorologists were predicting a high of 91 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several local communities have opened cooling centers to help residents deal with the excessive heat.

In Sagadahoc county, Georgetown and Topsham opened its cooling centers to the public. A cooling station is open at Georgetown Country Store until 6 p.m. Topsham’s town office will serve as a cooling center until 4:30 p.m.

Durham’s town office is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for those seeking relief from the heat. The office is closed on Wednesday.

The Lisbon police department lobby will also serve as a cooling center.

People are advised to take this severe weather event seriously. The weather service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, and when possible reschedule strenuous outdoor activities.

The chances of showers and thunderstorms are quite small Tuesday, but will dramatically increase for late Wednesday.

A front will pass south from Canada through the region Thursday with temperature dropping into the 70s, bringing cooler air with lower humidity. Temperatures will cool off over the holiday weekend. This change is expected to bring seasonable conditions by early next week.

