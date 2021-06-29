The House Appropriations Committee’s draft defense funding bill released Tuesday includes funding for two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, reversing President Biden’s previous cut to the defense budget earlier this year.

Biden’s military budget request, released late last month, cut the number of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers — manufactured at Bath Iron Works and Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi — from two down to one. The current contract between the Navy and shipyards, however, called for two surface combat ships during the next fiscal year.

In total, the House Appropriations Committee’s proposed bill provides $706 billion in funding, an increase of $10 billion above 2021. Of that, $24 billion is dedicated to procure eight Navy ships.

Reps. Chellie Pingree, member of the House Appropriations Committee, and Jared Golden, vice-chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, celebrated the restored warship in separate statements Tuesday.

“We’ve been working for weeks to restore approval and funding for a DDG-51 destroyer in next year’s defense budget,” Golden wrote Tuesday. “Today’s news puts the delegation in a strong starting position to defeat this ill-advised cut proposed by the president’s administration.”

We’ve been working for weeks to reverse a plan from the administration to cut down on production of the DDG-51, the workhorse of the Navy. The proposal could have serious impacts on BIW shipbuilders, as well as deprive Navy sailors of capabilities they’ve told us they need. 1/ — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) June 29, 2021

“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I pushed to restore funding for the Arleigh Burke that was cut in the President’s budget proposal, which would have seriously impacted our highly-skilled shipbuilders,” Pingree wrote. “I’m relieved the House Defense appropriations bill released today includes funding for a second DDG-51 ship, thus protecting BIW’s workforce and ensuring a competitive Navy.”

Maine lawmakers spent the last several weeks advocating for the cut to shipbuilding to be reversed, both in committee hearings and visits to BIW facilities.

Maine lawmakers continue to argue cutting one ship would cripple the nation’s industrial base in one of the two shipyards tasked with constructing Arleigh Burkes, often called the “workhorse of the Navy” by Sen. Angus King.

