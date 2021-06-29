TODDY BROOK GC
Dempsey Group — Gross: YT Miller/B. Rickett/R. Beaudoin/A. Senko, +12; P. Berube/G. North/J. Boddy/G. Sheldon, +11; T. Estabrook/T. Gaudrault/M. Caron/YT Miller, +7.
Skins: T. Estabrook, #4; T. Gaudrault, #6; B. Rickett, #16; YT Miller, #18.
