Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri. 7/2 9 a.m. Economic Development Marketing/Branding Subcommittee

Tues. 7/6 6 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 7/7 6 p.m. City Council

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues. 7/6 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 7/7 7 p.m. Marine Resources Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 7/8 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 7/8 5 p.m. Cable TV Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 7/8 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues. 7/6 5 p.m. Technology/Communication Planning Task Force

Wed. 7/7 5 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Thur. 7/8 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 7/5 7 p.m. Board of Appeal Russell Room

Thur. 7/8 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

