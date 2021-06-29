Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Fri. 7/2 9 a.m. Economic Development Marketing/Branding Subcommittee
Tues. 7/6 6 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 7/7 6 p.m. City Council
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 7/6 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/7 7 p.m. Marine Resources Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 7/8 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 7/8 5 p.m. Cable TV Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 7/8 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 7/6 5 p.m. Technology/Communication Planning Task Force
Wed. 7/7 5 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Thur. 7/8 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 7/5 7 p.m. Board of Appeal Russell Room
Thur. 7/8 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Euro 2020: England beats Germany 2-0 to reach quarterfinals
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: July 2-9
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: July 2-9
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: What today’s GOP demonstrates about the dangers of partisan conformity
-
Lakes Region Weekly
New Gloucester’s first Black selectman says it’s time to talk about racism