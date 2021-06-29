Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri.  7/2  9 a.m.  Economic Development Marketing/Branding Subcommittee

Tues.  7/6  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  7/7  6 p.m.  City Council

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  7/6  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/7  7 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  7/8  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  7/8  5 p.m.  Cable TV Advisory Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  7/8  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  7/6  5 p.m.  Technology/Communication Planning Task Force

Wed.  7/7  5 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Thur.  7/8  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  7/5  7 p.m.  Board of Appeal  Russell Room

Thur.  7/8  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles