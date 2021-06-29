CUMBERLAND – Elizabeth (Libby) Drury King, 93, of Falmouth and Islesboro, passed of natural causes on June 21, 2021. She was born March 27, 1928 in Lowell, Mass., the daughter of Harry S. and Madeline G. Drury. A graduate of Lowell High School, she attended Simmons College from which she graduated in 1949.

She met, fell in love with, and married John (Jack) Hallinan King of Concord, N.H. in 1950. The couple initially settled in Lowell, Libby’s hometown, where they lived until 1959. During that time Libby worked for the Lowell Sun, helping to produce the Sun’s Sunday magazine. In 1959 the couple moved to Wellesley, Mass. where they lived until 1992.

In addition to Simmons, Libby attended the Boston Museum School. Libby always had wonderful artistic abilities. Over the years she painted, carved furniture, created astonishing collages, and, having studied the works of Rufus Porter, painted several beautiful murals for friends and family all of which are treasured.

Libby also had a particular business acumen. For years in Wellesley she owned, managed, and ran the Sue Page Shop, a gallery and print and frame shop in Wellesley Center that was not only popular but quite successful. Her work there allowed her to meet many wonderful artists who became friends of the entire family.

Libby was an accomplished antiquarian with a particular interest in antique prints. After the Sue Page Shop she founded Pripet House Prints, along with her son, Andy, specializing in antique prints. She attended many antique shows and fairs throughout the northeast with Jack and Andy where she established many long-term relationships with friends with similar interests.

After the children were grown and out of the house Libby and Jack satisfied their mutual love of travel taking many trips with close friends all over the world. It was reported that Libby took great pleasure in explaining in detail to Jack the architectural and historical particulars of large churches and cathedrals that he otherwise might not have fully appreciated.

Libby and Jack moved to Camden in 1992 and resided there and at a summer home on nearby Islesboro for many years. They were long time summer residents of Islesboro where their summer home became a family meeting place and where they made many other close and long-term friends. Throughout her life Libby also was known for her culinary abilities and her large dinners with family and friends, particularly on Islesboro. On Islesboro, as everywhere she lived, she welcomed friends, acquaintances, and strays (of whom there were many), with interest, warmth, and affection. She was an accomplished gardener as well and loved to be in her gardens whenever she could.

The granddaughter of Irish immigrants who came to the United States in the mid-nineteenth century, Libby was proud to have applied for and obtained dual citizenship with Ireland, later in life.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2006, at which time the couple had moved to Falmouth, Maine to be closer to their children. She was a devoted congregant of both St. Mary of the Isles, on Islesboro, where she was known for her wonderful flower arrangements, and Holy Martyrs church of Falmouth.

She leaves John and Ginny King of Islesboro, Richard and Linda King of Duxbury, Vt., Betsy Kin, of Orwell, Vt., Andy and Janet King of Yarmouth, and Jeff and Abigail King Diggins of Yarmouth; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family plans a memorial service later this summer on Islesboro.

The family would like to thank both the staff of Falmouth House at Ocean View in Falmouth and The Mooring on Foreside in Cumberland for the exemplary care they provided to Libby.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Libby’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider a

contribution to the:

Islesboro Community Center or

Catholic Charities of Maine or an animal rescue organization of your choice

in Libby’s memory

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous