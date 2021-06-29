Janet (Robbins) Foley 1934 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Janet R. Foley, 86, of Harpswell (Bailey Island), Maine, was received by the Lord on Feb. 22, 2021 after a period of declining health due to Alzheimer’s disease. She was born March 5, 1934 in Pepperell, Mass., the youngest daughter of Lyman F. (L.F.) and Mary (Parker) Robbins. After high school, she married Wesley Hills and they had two sons, Todd and Kim. Throughout her life, Janet was active, energetic, and involved. As a girl, she rode horses, and was a standout basketball player (1949 – 1952) for Pepperell High School, where she also participated in several clubs. While raising her family in Pepperell, Janet directed the church choir, coached youth basketball and was involved in her church and with various town committees, including the Pepperell Conservation Trust and Bicentennial committee. She was instrumental in curating her father Lyman’s vast collection of Pepperell historical materials and writings and donating it to the Lawrence Memorial Library to be preserved and enjoyed by others. Janet loved the outdoors and cherished time with family at her parents’ camp on Lake Potanipo in Brookline, N.H., and at her family’s tiny camp in Gouldsboro, Maine. She loved to garden and explore the woods and the coast – ever curious and observant. A Pepperell High School reunion in 1985 changed the course of Janet’s life when she was re-introduced to former classmate and recently retired U.S. Coast Guard Captain, Larry Foley. They were married in 1987, and soon moved to Bailey Island where they lived life to the fullest for 30 years. They loved their island life and developed rich friendships with people there who became like family to them. Janet was active in the island church, directing the choir for many years, the Library Hall Mingo Club and other community organizations. She served as director of the 55-Plus Center in Brunswick for more than a decade, and was instrumental in transforming the organization’s programs and services. She and Larry enjoyed traveling, camping, and motorcycling on their BMW throughout Maine and Canada. They also spent many happy times with Larry’s children and grandchildren, many of whom lived locally, and who were blessed by her loving presence in their lives. Janet was predeceased in 2018 by her beloved husband of 31 years, Lawrence (Larry) Foley; in 2015 by her son, Todd Hills of Pepperell, Mass.; and by her sister Flora (Robbins) Lawler in 1998. Janet leaves behind her beloved son Kim Hills and wife Cathy of Newport News, Va.; her sister Elaine (Robbins) Krol of Pepperell; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; stepchildren Tom Foley and wife Lori of Greenwood, Va., Karen Balicki and husband John of Brunswick, Patrick Foley of Bisbee, Ariz., and Wendy Foley of Lewiston; as well as many nieces and nephews; and her very special ‘Bailey Island Family.’ Janet was an amazing mom, a wonderful wife, and she was a faithful servant of God. She loved people, and was well-loved. With her beautiful smile, friendly, caring manner and positive outlook, Janet brought light and joy to all who met her, and leaves an empty place in the lives of all who were lucky enough to know and love her. Janet will be remembered by family and invited friends at a service on Bailey Island on July 18, 2021.

