MURRELLS INLET, S.C. – Ralph H. Verrier, 88, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born in Biddeford, Maine he attended local schools and went on to graduate from Springfield Community College.

He was a production worker for 24 years and a System Specialist for 16 years at Monsanto, Co. in Indian Orchard, Mass., retiring in 1991. He was an avid communicant at St. Christopher’s Church in Brimfield and also belonged to Local 288 ALF-CIO.

Ralph will be dearly missed by all who knew him, including his loving wife Priscilla A. (Bourque) Verrier; his five children, Robert (Odette) Verrier of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Kathleen (Richard) Worthing of Conway, S.C., Joanne (Gary) Wood of Murrells Inlet S.C., James (Donna) Verrier of Germanton, N.C., and Theresa (William) Fullerton of Birch Tree, Mo.

Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Beers & Story Palmer Funeral Home, 1475 N Main St. Friends and family are invited to gather the following morning at the funeral home at 8:45 a.m. for Ralph’s funeral procession. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. in St. Christopher’s Church, 16 Sturbridge Rd, Brimfield. Rites of Committal and Interment to follow in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Arnold Rd, Sturbridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, http://www.heart.org

