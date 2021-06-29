SACO – Ralph J. Vadnais, 84, of Saco passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021, at St. Andre’s Health Care surrounded by his loving family of Alzheimer’s.

Born in Biddeford on Nov. 26, 1936, son of Alcide & Rose (Chantigny) Vadnais, Ralph was educated in local schools and graduated from St. Louis High School in 1955. After graduation he received his Barber’s license from Hanson’s Barber School in Lewiston. Ralph married Doris Lamirande on Nov. 26, 1959 at St. Andre’s Church.

Ralph was a barber in Biddeford for 51 years and was the owner of Ralph’s Barber Shop. After retirement, he enjoyed wintering in Clearwater Florida. Ralph was an avid golfer and was a member of Dutch Elm Golf Club and was a member of St. Louis Alumni.

Ralph loved to be with his family and friends.

Ralph is survived by his beloved wife Doris Vadnais of 62 years; brother Paul and his wife Connie of Saco, sister-in-law Claudette Vadnais of Biddeford, brother-in-law Ivan Tate of South Portland, sister Bernice Vadnais of Old Orchard Beach, sister Carol Dutil of Biddeford, sister Claire Tillyer and husband John of Saco; four children, Carl Vadnais and his wife Debbie of Biddeford, Danny Vadnais and his wife Lisa of Arundel, Doug Vadnais and his fiancé Jenn Cole of Saco and Scott Vadnais and his partner Daniel Holly of Biddeford; grandchildren, Heather Morrison and her husband Brian of Dayton, Chad Vadnais and his girlfriend Shelby Monroe of Waterboro, Cody Vadnais and his girlfriend Alexis Lambert of Biddeford, Jennifer Durrell and her husband Michael of Readfield, Michael Vadnais, Randy Vadnais, Jason Vadnais of Arundel, Natasha Conner and husband Taylor of Biddeford, Nicole Vadnais of Arundel; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was predeceased by his parents; sister Mona Tate, brother Leo and brother-in-law Roger Dutil.

The Vadnais Family wishes to thank all the staff at St. Andre’s Health Care for the wonderful care given to Ralph.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday July 1, 2021 at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 293 Beach Street, Saco, Maine.

