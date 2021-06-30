Police arrested a Portland man Monday after an incident involving shots fired at a home in Scarborough.
Shane T. Fox, 23, of Portland, was arrested Monday on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, reckless conduct with a firearm, and criminal mischief, according to Scarborough Police.
Police said the arrest followed an incident on Stoneridge Drive, also on Monday, where a resident reported someone firing several gunshots at a house. No injuries were reported.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Lisbon’s Moxie summer events to be low-key affair this weekend
-
The Forecaster
South Portland Land Trust gets community outreach grant
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale hits 94-95 during batting practice session
-
The Forecaster
Portland man arrested after shots fired at Scarborough home
-
Sports
Part-timer Kyrgios advances, while Sofia Kenin and Venus Williams are knocked out