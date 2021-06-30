Police arrested a Portland man Monday after an incident involving shots fired at a home in Scarborough.

Shane T. Fox, 23, of Portland, was arrested Monday on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, reckless conduct with a firearm, and criminal mischief, according to Scarborough Police.

Police said the arrest followed an incident on Stoneridge Drive, also on Monday, where a resident reported someone firing several gunshots at a house. No injuries were reported.

