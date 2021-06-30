The South Portland Land Trust has received a $12,500 grant that it will use to support outreach efforts to diverse communities in South Portland’s West End.

The grant comes from the Davis Conservation Foundation, according to a statement from the land trust.

The trust’s new outreach represents an expansion of the its initial mission and work, which has traditionally revolved around purchasing, maintaining and protecting open space, the trust said in a prepared statement. It wants to also focus on community engagement, specifically South Portland’s “more diverse communities,” according to the statement.

Workshops about working across cultural differences, along with community events on trust-owned and maintained trails in the city’s West End, will be held this summer, and the trust also plans to translate maps, event flyers and other materials into French, Somali and Portuguese.

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Michelle Smith at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: