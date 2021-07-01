KENNEBUNK – A company has been selected and work on the upgrade to the skate park on Factory Pasture Lane is expected to begin sometime this fall.

Artisan Skateparks of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina was chosen to do the work after ranking the highest in scoring of the two bids received. The company submitting the unsuccessful bid, American Ramp Company was located in Missouri.

The town has about $90,000 remaining of $100,000 approved for the renovation several years ago. Community Development director Chris Osterrieder told the select board at a recent meeting that with in-kind work by Public Services and further fundraising, he believes a $100,000 product for the first phase of the project can be delivered. He said Artisan Skateparks has indicated they could complete additional phases if fundraising proves successful.

“I’m very impressed,” said board member Bill Ward. “This ($100,000) amount was budgeted in 2013 … to have the same construction costs in 2021 …”

“One determining factor was the ability to work with the designer” said Osterrieder. “We’ll get the same value.”

Karen Winton, the deputy community development director, said the town has some site work prep work to do, work that will likely take place over the summer.

And there’s good news on the fundraising front.

“We have also been approached by some potential donors quite recently who wish to contribute to the park improvements,” Winton said. “Additional donations could have some impacts to the overall design – all very positive, but may allow for modifications or changes which were previously not an option with our funding level, so we have some design work and construction plans to finalize as well.”

There’s long history of the park on Factory Pasture Lane, with some skaters telling town hall staff that their parents helped build, rebuild and customize the park over the years.

The park has seen a lot of use and there has long been a desire for an upgrade.

It is a popular spot for young residents and for others, who come from nearby towns to skateboard, inline skate or ride scooters and BMX bikes.

Pillar Design Studios provided three design concept options.

“One amazing aspect of engaging the skaters, bikers and scooter users who regularly use the park was that they helped us and helped the park designer see their vision,” said Kennebunk Parks and Recreation Director Tasha Pinkham in April.

