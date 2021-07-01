Judith Gail (Barnes) Finnegan, 80, widower of her beloved “Maine Man” James Finnegan, to whom she was married for 35 years, passed away on June 29, 2021. She was born Oct. 6, 1940 on Alton Street in Manchester, Connecticut, to Sylvester and Dorothy Barnes.

Judith grew up with a very active family life. They camped, boated on the coast of Maine and Connecticut. Upon retirement, Judy and Jim moved to their home on Goose Rocks Beach. They continued to make many memories with Lori, Wayne, Dee and Matt, as well as her grandchildren, Kyle Kendall, wife Colleen and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Kaden and Mackenzie, and her sweet granddaughter Stephanie Kendall.

She is survived by her two special daughters; Lori Jeanne Parent and her husband, Wayne, of New Boston, New Hampshire, and Diane Beth Kendall and her husband, Matthew, of Ashford, Connecticut.

Judy loved to read. That love brought her to the Louis Graves Library in Kennebunkport, where everyone loved her personality and love of life. She enjoyed playing cards, crosswords and puzzles. Judy and her companion, Ed, enjoyed travel to Europe and many trips to Broadway in New York City, as well as dining out.

Besides her husband and parents, Judy is predeceased by her sister, Linda Johnson and her husband, Douglas. She will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy’s name can be made to The Louis Graves Library, 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

A memorial service will be held in Maine to celebrate Judy’s life at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.

