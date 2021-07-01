OLD ORCHARD BEACH — An Old Orchard Beach woman has been arrested and charged with running her husband over with her vehicle.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life threatening, said Old Orchard Beach Police Captain David Hemingway.

Tamara E. Kiernan, 60, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence assault, a Class B felony.

Kiernan was taken to York County Jail in Alfred, where she was initially held without bail pending a first court appearance that could take place as early as Friday, July 2.

In a news release issued July 1, Hemingway said police were called to the area of Temple and Saco avenues at 12:33 a.m. June 30 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

“In speaking with a male victim at the scene, he indicated that his wife had run him over with her vehicle,” Hemingway said.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a confrontation between the husband and wife which began at their residence on Temple Avenue near where the victim was located, Hemingway said. No one else was involved, he said.

The case is currently under investigation.

