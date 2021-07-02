Norma E. Little, 77, of Kennebunkport, born June 12, 1943, in West Baldwin, Maine, passed away on May 28, 2021, after a brief illness, and is now reunited with her heavenly father.

Known to all as Nanny, Norma welcomed everyone into her life. Over the years she took special joy in organizing gatherings and serving lobster dinners, while being surrounded by family and friends. She was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church, active in the choir and dedicated herself to many church roles.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde Little, her children, Richard Little and wife Donna, Wendy Yankowy and Joseph Hilbert, Jeffrey Little and wife Mary, Amy Perry and husband Christopher; her stepchildren Nancy Mazzula, Allan Hebb and wife Denice; her 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings Stuart Brooks and Betty Emmons, Suzanne McNicholas and husband Regis, Lydia Raymond and husband Peter; and also many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Brooks, and sister Virginia Brooks.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be given in her honor to First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

