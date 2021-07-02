SANFORD – Dr. Ronald E. McCall, 79, of Sanford, died at home on June 25, 2021. Son of Chester Eugene and Anna McCall, he was born on Dec. 7, 1941, and grew up in Montoursville, Pa. In 1963, he was graduated from Penn State where he became a lifelong Nittany Lions fan.

Ron attended Hahnemann Medical School where he met his classmate Barbara Parkhurst, the love of his life. They were married on June 11, 1966, in Newton, Mass. He spent four years as a resident at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boston and then two years in the army as a Major at Fort Knox, Ky.

In 1973, he and Dr. Robert Cote joined to form an internal medicine practice in Sanford, Maine. He retired from medicine in 2001 and then worked as Ed Tech for three years.

Ron was a loving husband and a proud father and grandfather to his four children and seven grandchildren. Ron’s greatest pleasure was time spent with his family, running races, walking at the beach or wood trails, playing golf, and watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He also completed three marathons and hiked to the top of the forty-eight New Hampshire 4,000+ foot mountain peaks with his dog Max.

He was an active member of North Parish Congregational Church where he was a deacon, member of the mission board, and a Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross blood drives, Literacy Volunteers, and in elementary schools.

In addition to Barbara, he leaves a son Bob and his wife Nadine, a son Chuck and his wife Jessica, a son Dave and his wife Kathy, and a daughter Debbie and her husband Andy. He also leaves his seven grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Morgan, Bella, and Jane McCall, Jake and Abby Toothaker; his brother Tom and wife Emily; several nieces and nephews; and his loyal dog, Zoey.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends. There will be a brief service followed by fellowship and sharing of memories at the North Parish Congregational Church (893 Main Street in Sanford, ME) on Saturday, July 10 at 12:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the:

Animal Welfare Society located on 46 Holland Street in Kennebunk, ME or:

the North Parish Church

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous