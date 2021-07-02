As the 4th of July approaches, please be aware of the Town of Scarborough’s Consumer Fireworks Ordinance and recent amendments made to acceptable use areas:

• Fireworks can only be set off on July 3 and 4 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 beginning at 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

• Use of fireworks is now prohibited in the Higgins Beach area (ocean side Spurwink Road beginning at the intersection of Black Point Road and Spurwink Road to the Cape Elizabeth line)

• A “Notification of Intent” must be submitted to the Scarborough Fire Department prior to use. This online form can be found on the town website under the Residents menu.

Please take extra caution when handling fireworks and always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations. State law prohibits children under 18 years old from using consumer fireworks.

