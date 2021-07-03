BASKETBALL

Danielle Robinson tied her career high with 19 points, Teaira McCowan had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and the Indiana Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 73-67 in Indianapolis on Saturday to snap a franchise single-season record 12-game losing streak.

Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points for Indiana (2-16), which won for the first time since beating the Washington Mystics 89-77 on May 23.

• Betnijah Laney scored 19 points and Jazmine Jones had 12 of her 17 points in the second half to help the New York Liberty rally from an 18-point deficit and beat the Washington Mystics 82-79 in New York, spoiling the homecoming of Tina Charles.

The former Liberty star and native New Yorker was traded to Washington as part of a three-team deal before the 2020 season. The Liberty used the picks they got from the Mystics to draft Jones and Leaonna Odom.

CYCLING

TOUR de FRANCE: Tadej Pogacar dealt a demoralizing blow to his remaining Tour de France rivals on the first day in the Alps, where the defending champion claimed the yellow jersey in the grueling eighth stage.

Pogacar strengthened his bid to retain his Tour title after proving once again to be a step above the rest on the most-demanding ascents. The 22-year-old Slovenian set off on his own on the fourth of five categorized climbs, shedding Richard Carapaz, the last man – and possible contender – to have kept on his wheel.

Pogacar finished the 93.7-mile trek over five mountain passes from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand in fourth place, seconds behind stage winner Dylan Teuns. Teuns, a Belgian rider for the Bahrain team, managed to conserve a slim lead over the hard-pushing Pogacar over the final peak before negotiating the tricky descent to the finish line.

Mathieu van der Poel relinquished the lead he had held for six days when he faded fast midway through the brutal stage that also inflicted even heavier losses on last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas. The two pre-race title hopefuls, who had both taken tumbles in the first week, completely disconnected even before the serious ascents started.

Wout van Aert remained in second place but fell from 30 seconds behind at the start of the stage to 1 minute, 48 seconds behind Pogacar. Carapaz finished over three minutes behind Pogacar and is now five minutes back overall in fifth.

GIRO d’ITALIA DONNE: World champion Anna van der Breggen rode away from the rest of the field, winning the first summit finish of the marquee women’s stage race to take the overall lead.

Van der Breggen attacked inside the final 10 kilometers on the brutal climb to the ski resort of Prato Nevoso and finished 1 minute, 22 seconds ahead of teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. That put van der Breggen 1:26 ahead of Moolman-Pasio and 1:57 ahead of another teammate, Demi Vollering, in the overall race heading into the third of 10 stages.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Relentless Max Verstappen clinched his third straight pole position with a commanding drive for Red Bull at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, while title rival Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth place for flagging Mercedes.

Hamilton was under pressure in his final lap and went too wide on the last two turns. On the day he announced a two-year contract extension, the seven-time F1 champion was even upstaged by 21-year-old countryman Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

Norris almost caught Verstappen, too, placing just .05 seconds behind him.

• By the time his new contract runs out at the end of 2023, Lewis Hamilton could be standing apart as Formula One’s greatest driver with 10 world titles.

Mercedes announced that the seven-time F1 champion signed a two-year contract extension. His current deal was up at the end of this year, when he hopes to clinch an eighth title to move one clear of co-record holder Michael Schumacher.

The 36-year-old British driver is in his ninth season with Mercedes after joining from McLaren eight years ago.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Australian golfer Lucas Herbert stayed on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Irish Open after shooting 2-under 70 in the third round for a one-stroke lead.

Herbert led by three shots after making four birdies in his opening 10 holes, but bogeys at Nos. 11 and 14 brought the field back into contention at Mount Juliet.

Johannes Veerman was the nearest challenger, the No. 350-ranked American shooting 67 to move onto 14 under par for the event.

