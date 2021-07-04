AUBURN – Chester C. Bixby II passed away on Wednesday June 30, 2021 peacefully with his family by his side at home as he wished. Chet Bixby was born at Lewiston’s Central Maine Medical Center on March 5, 1952, to Hildred and Chester Bixby; he was the youngest of four children. Chet was educated in Auburn schools, first at Washburn Elementary, next at Webster Junior High, and finally graduating at Edward Little High (ELHS) in 1970. At the latter, he was the manager of the baseball team for one year. The remainder of his time at ELHS, he served as a tour guide at the Shaker Village in New Gloucester, part-time during the school months and full-time in the summers. After graduation, he attended Lewiston’s Bliss College, at which he earned an associate degree in Business Administration in 1972. He used that experience as a springboard to garner a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management at Thomas College in Waterville in 1974. He was hired by the Sherwin-Williams Company to work as a sales representative and manager trainee in its Lewiston store. Two years later, he was promoted to assistant manager of the company’s Old Town/Orono location, staying there and living in Bangor for four years, coming back to Auburn on weekends to date Sandra Gordon whom he had met at Bliss College. In 1978, he began working in his family’s business, C B Distributors – and proposed to Sandy. They were married on Oct. 5, 1979. In 1980, he took the reins of the C B Distributors, running it for almost a decade. During those years, Sandy and he became parents of Rebecca “Becky” in 1981, and Karen, 1986. Eventually, they became grandparents of two granddaughters, Casey Lacasse, Riley Lacasse and one grandson, Zackary Giguere.In 1987, Chet began working part-time, second shift, in L.L.Bean’s Lewiston warehouse. In 1991, he transferred to the Westbrook warehouse, at which he soon became part of the first shift crew. In 1993, he moved to the Freeport warehouse, as a material handler and the plant’s safety advisor, remaining there until he retired in the spring of 2018. He thought that retirement would afford him to do more of the things he considered to be hobbies – outdoor work, particularly on his John Deer tractor, housework, hiking, and shopping, and spending annual family vacations in Ocean Park. However, the newfound leisure time didn’t agree with Chet very well, and he took the job of Court Street Baptist Church custodian the following year. How many people do you know who were ‘born into a congregation,’ were involved in virtually every facet of the church along the way, and wound up being ‘the keeper of the keys? Of course, his routine expanded soon thereafter, when new cleaning protocols were necessitated by the corona virus pandemic. So, he was providing cleansing and upkeep for the building in which he attended Sunday school, Junior Christian Knights, and Baptist Youth Fellowship, and was baptized – and has served on the Diaconate, Board of Trustees, Nominating Committee, and Pastoral Relations Committee, and as an usher. In a very special way, church is ‘home’ for Chet. “I’m happy to be a member of Court Street Baptist Church,” he states. “I feel comfortable here, and am thankful for the love, care, and prayers I’ve received; I’ve had many blessings here.” He enjoyed the custodial job, knowing it was for the benefit of not only the members, but he was serving God’s purpose. Chet was right at home working in the Lord’s house – to which he has had close ties virtually since the day he was born 69 years ago. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Sandra Bixby; his daughters Rebecca Bixby (Christopher Hatfield) of Auburn, Karen Giguere (Rick Giguere) of Sabattus; grandchildren Casey Lacasse (Jake Smith) of Lewiston, Riley Lacasse of Auburn, Zackary Giguere of Sabattus, and additionally they became adoptive grandparents to Brad and Alex Hatfield of Minot; sister, Lorna Hansen (Robert)of Auburn, Carole Daniels of Largo, Fla., sister-in-law, Ann Bixby of Albion; numerous nieces and nephews; his dog, Lucky. Predeceased by his parents Chester and Hildred Bixby of Auburn; his in-laws Robert and Lillian Gordon of Lewiston; a brother, James Bixby of Albion and brother-in-law, Robert Daniels of Largo, Fla. A special thank you to the doctors at Family Health Associates, Maine Health Cancer Care staff including Dr. Voisine, Mikee Spaulding, Crystal, and Abby; the Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice staff and the many people that sent cards and reached out during his illness. Visitation will be held Tuesday July 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Graveside committal prayers will be held Wednesday 10 a.m. July 7 at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service at Court Street Baptist Church in Auburn.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.comMemorial donations in Chet’s memorymay be made toCourt Street Baptist Church129 Court St.Auburn, ME 04210 orGreater Androscoggin Humane Society55 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

