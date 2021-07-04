PORTLAND – Carl was born in St. Louis, Mo. to Carl H. And Helen Beyer. Carl was ordained into the Christian ministry in June of 1957 in his home town of St. Louis, Mo. He accepted a call to start a new church in Carbondale, Ill.

Next, he served churches in in Jackson, Mich., and then to St. Louis, Mo. on and ecumenical experiment in the heart of downtown area. He was then called to the Penn West Conference and then on to the Maine Conference. He became the V.P. of the Pension board for the U.C.C. church. He retired for the first time in 2000.

Carl was preceded in death by his son, Paul, who died in 2008.

He leaves behind wife, Rachel; son Carl David and wife Kim, daughter Rebecca, daughter Sara and husband Martin, and son James and wife Stacie; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

There are many persons to give special thanks for his care and support. First and foremost is Dr. Daniel Loiselle of InterMed. The staff at Maine Medical Center emergency room did an exceptional effort to keep Carl alive. To Hospice of Southern Maine, a special thanks for their kind and compassionate care for not only Carl but the family as well.

A celebration of life will be held at Wolf’s Neck Park on July 16, at 10 a.m. for friends and family.

In lieu of flowers

please donate to

Woodfords UCC Church or Wayside Food Program.

