Police arrested a man in Standish early Monday morning after an overnight standoff lasting almost nine hours.

Kenneth Cordwell, 47, of Windham was charged with domestic violence assault and creating a police standoff. He also faces numerous criminal charges from prior arrest warrants.

Kenneth Cordwell Cumberland County Sherif's Office IF YOU NEED HELP If you or someone you know is being affected by domestic violence, help is available through the state’s toll-free hotline at 1-866-834-4357. Online resources include:

• The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, mcedv.org

• Links to Cumberland County resources are available at cumberlandcounty.org

• Links to York County domestic violence resources are available at caring-unlimited.org

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Watchic Terrace in Standish around 7 p.m. Sunday after a woman reported her boyfriend punched her in the face several times during an argument, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The woman left the house and called police from a neighbor’s home.

Investigating officers found out Cordwell was still in the woman’s home and there was a firearm in the residence, said Capt. Donald Foss.

Officers called and texted Cordwell, who refused to leave the home. During the nine-hour standoff police tried to negotiate Cordwell’s peaceful surrender, but eventually executed a search warrant and found him hiding in a small basement utility room, Foss said.

The Cumberland County Emergency Service Unit, a multi-agency tactical team, was deployed during the standoff, he added.

Cordwell was wanted on several charges from a Saco Police Department case including operating under the influence, operating after suspension, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and criminal mischief.

As of Monday afternoon, Cordwell was held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $560 cash bail.

