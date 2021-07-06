OLD ORCHARD BEACH — An Old Orchard Beach man remained at York County Jail Tuesday, July 6, held in lieu of $25,000 bail after allegedly striking his girlfriend several times and choking her.

Police said the victim told police that Christopher Thornton, 30, had threatened to kill her and stopped her from reporting the incident before he left the Cedar Avenue home where they lived shortly before 6:30 p.m. July 3.

The victim was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford for treatment of multiple non-life-threatening injuries, said Capt. David Hemingway.

Hemingway said there were four children in the home between the ages of 5 and 14 years old during the time of the reported assault.

Thornton was located by Old Orchard Beach Police officers at approximately 11:08 p.m.

“He was found to have returned to the same residence when no one was home, and was hiding in the basement area,” when officers found him, Hemingway said.

Thornton was arrested and charged with Class A felony domestic violence aggravated assault, Class C felony domestic violence terrorizing with priors, and Class D misdemeanor obstructing the report of a crime.

He was taken to York County Jail in Alfred where he was initially held without bail and on a probation hold. During a court appearance Tuesday, bail was set at $25,000.

Hemingway said police on Tuesday were investigating whether anyone else in the home was injured during the incident.

