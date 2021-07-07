A Central Maine Power plan to expand its switchyard site in Buxton goes to a Buxton Planning Board public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday.

The proposed 4.2-acre facility on a 79-acre CMP-owned parcel will include two buildings. The project will have a 160-foot driveway into the facility from Henry Hill Road and a 645-foot drive from Emery Circle.

The single-story buildings will be pre-fabricated metal structures built on concrete slabs. The Planning Board, with eyes on the fire department’s ladder truck extension capabilities, is requiring information about height of the buildings to the peaks.

The weight of construction vehicles and their impact on existing roads is also a board concern.

The facility will be enclosed with an 8-foot fence. CMP officials say they are working with snowmobilers who have a trail through the property.

Planning Board Vice Chairperson Chris Baldinelli said he is concerned about visual buffering for the project.

CMP is waiting for approvals from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers.

A public relations spokesman for CMP did not release the cost of the expansion by the American Journal deadline Wednesday.

The planning board is also expected to hear Monday a request for 16-lot mobile home park at 476 Parker Farm Road near the intersection with Chicopee Road.

The Emery Meadow Solar Station is also on the board’s published agenda.

