Town parade to celebrate state bicentennial
Registration is now open to participate in the town’s parade, which is set to step off at 11 a.m. Aug. 7 during Community Day and the Dorcas Fest at Tory Hill.
The parade theme will honor Maine’s bicentennial, which was not celebrated last year due to the pandemic.
Register online by visiting buxton.me.us/home/news/town-buxton-community-parade.
For more information, contact John Myers at 929-6171 or email [email protected]
New hours for code office
As of July 1, Code Enforcement Officer Peter Gordon’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Wednesday. The code enforcement administrative assistant will be available on Friday during regular business hours.
50 years ago
New Little League and softball fields were under construction at Weymouth Park. The fields are anticipated to be completed for the 200th anniversary of the town in 1972 and exercises would be held there, the American Journal reported June 30, 1971.
