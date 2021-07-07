The Freeport Town Council on Wednesday unanimously agreed to extend emergency rules that let restaurants and shops conduct more outdoor business.

The extended rules relax restrictions on outdoor dining, seating, signs and tents.

The rules were enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow more business activities to occur outdoors, where there is less danger of transmitting the virus compared to indoors.

Wednesday’s vote extends the changes to Sept. 5.

However, the council discussed going through the planning board to make the changes permanent.

“Most everything has worked really well, not only for the businesses but for town staff,” Town Council Vice Chairperson Tawni Whitney said.

Although Councilor Edward Bradley voted in favor of the restrictions, he expressed some hesitance.

“Seems to me what’s happening is that because of COVID we have relaxed standards in our community and that made sense,” Bradley said. “We didn’t go through any process to vet any of those changes so anybody who had objections or concerns about what that did to the complexion of the town, or the character of the town never got to say anything.”

