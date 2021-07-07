SCARBOROUGH – Agnes Ann Walsh, 100, passed away at her residence at Piper Shores in Scarborough on June 30, 2021. She was born in Portland on August 6, 1920, as the only child of John Randall and Agnes Annie Gough Walsh.

She was educated in South Portland schools and graduated from South Portland High School in 1937. She ventured north to Orono and the University of Maine. She graduated in the great Class of 1941 with a degree in Latin. While at the University of Maine she immersed herself in many activities including the Delta Delta Delta sorority, Debating Team, Language Club, student publications, and field hockey. She was a member of the select group of Sophomore Eagles, a student organization that promotes the customs and traditions of the university. The spirit of the Eagles mission never left her as she was an active and enthusiastic ambassador and financial supporter of the university until her passing. She was the class correspondent for over 75 years. She was a recipient of many university awards including the Block M Award, the Black Bear Award, the Hilda Sterling Class Correspondent Award in 2015, the Stillwater Award in 2019, and was elected as an Honorary Member of the University of Maine Foundation in recognition of her special service to the Foundation and the University.

After graduation she embarked on a long and successful teaching career. She taught first at Washington Academy in East Machias, then at Thornton Academy in Saco, and finally at Winchester High School in Winchester, Mass., where she was on the faculty for 26 years. She also studied at the American Academy in Rome, the Verilian School in Cumae, Italy and received her Master’s degree from Tufts University in 1962.

She enjoyed travel and made many trips to Paris, Rome, and other areas of Europe, and as an adventurous young woman hitched a ride to Alaska on a commercial freight ship. She was especially close to her late cousin, Richard Curry, Sr. They were born one year apart and grew up together in South Portland. In retirement she lived in the family home on Broadway in South Portland where she grew up before selling the property (now the site of 10 houses) and moving to the Piper Shores retirement community in 2003. She was an active participant in the social activities and was especially excited when any of the student summer staff told her that they would be going to the University of Maine. She thoroughly enjoyed the residents and staff at Piper Shores and was adored by them.

Agnes Ann is survived by her second cousins Beverly (Ernie) Bowie of Portland, Larry Curry of Scarborough, Dick (Ellen Honan) Curry, Jr. of Portland, and Bob (Peg) Curry of South Portland and their families who wish her much Delta love on her journey. We thank Karen and the staff at the Holbrook Health Center along with the entire Piper Shores community and Kim and team from Compassus for their loving care and support of Agnes Ann.

A visiting hour will be held on Friday, July 9, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker’s South Portland Chapel at 1024 Broadway followed by an 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Interment will follow at Forest City Cemetery, 232 Lincoln St., South Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider a contribution in memory of Agnes Ann for the John Randall and Agnes Annie Walsh Scholarship Fund (which is for South Portland students) payable to the:

University of Maine Foundation

Two Alumni Place

Orono, ME 04469-5792

