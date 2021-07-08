BRUNSWICK — Tyler Patterson left no doubt that he was the state’s top long-distance runner this season. Nationally, it seems that others took notice, too.

On Thursday it was announced that Patterson had been awarded the 2021 Gatorade Maine Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. The award is given to an athlete who shows outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

“This is pretty special,” Patterson said. “The Gatorade award is very prestigious and it’s something that has been in the back of my mind going through the season.”

The Cornell-bound star won the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs at the Class A track and field championships last month. He also took home the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championship meet in late May.

Patterson placed 17th in the 1-mile run at The Outdoor Nationals presented by Nike at the University of Oregon last week.

“One of Tyler’s greatest strengths as a runner has been to be patient with his progression,” said Brunswick co-head coach Dan Dearing in a statement. “Rather than do too much too soon, he has built a solid foundation so his body and mind are able to run greater distances and train at a very high level for a high school student.”

Patterson also broke the state record in the 1,500-meter run earlier this season when he clocked in at 3:56.10. The performance was good enough for 23rd in the nation among 2021 prep contenders.

“Obviously, I don’t run just for these kind of awards, but it is really nice to be recognized like this,” Patterson said.

Recent Mainers that have won the award include; Jarrett Flaker of Scarborough (2019-20), Cayden Spencer-Thompson of Mattanawcook Academy (2017-18, 2018-19) and Jake Koffman of Orono (2016-17).

He joins David Slovenski (2006-07, 2007-08) and Will Geoghegan (2009-10) as winners of the award from Brunswick High School.

