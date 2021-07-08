BANGOR — Maine’s highest court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Boston native who was convicted and sentenced to 42 years in prison for a fatal shooting in Bangor.
F Daly was convicted of murder in the killing of 51-year-old Israel Lewis, whose body was found in a boarding home in January 2018.
In his appeal, Daly contended that the trial judge should have allowed evidence of an alternative suspect and granted a request for a new trial. The Supreme Judicial Court upheld the judgment, sentence and denial of a motion for a new trial.
Daly confessed to his former girlfriend, and a gun hidden in his home matched bullet casings left at the scene, prosecutors said.
