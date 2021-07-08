SACO — Sometimes, people can use a hand, a little help to get them where they need to go, literally or figuratively.

So, when Saco resident Dana Perkins learned his friend Amy Sherwood needed assistance acquiring a wheelchair van, he decided to help, in the way that he could.

You’ll find him in the Main Street park between the U.S. Post Office and Saco Scoop, sitting on a bench, playing his harmonica, from noon to 1 p.m. most weekdays this summer starting Monday, July 12, depending on the weather and his schedule. Beside him on the bench is a tray, for contributions, and a sign explaining where the donations will go.

Sherwood is a friend, and although she doesn’t live in town she’s in the area frequently for medical appointments, said Perkins. In a telephone interview last week, the Naples resident said she uses a wheelchair because of a number of medical conditions — postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, congestive heart failure and adrenal insufficiency. She also has a service dog that alerts her when there’s a problem. Her Labrador retriever, Dolly Pawton, is a cardiac canine, and was named Service Dog of the Year for 2020 by American Humane. Sherwood said past domestic violence in her life initially made receiving help, or even making friends, difficult, but since Dolly entered her life, all that has changed for the better.

Sherwood has a wheelchair topper for her car, but it’s an older model that tends to freeze up in the winter. So, it’s time for another vehicle, this time a wheelchair van, in which the chair can be stored.

“I’m working with a nonprofit called Help Hope Live “— a Pennsylvania-based organization that assists people cover items that insurance won’t such as equipment like a wheelchair van, medicines and more — said Sherwood.

She began working on getting a van last fall, and is close to the amount she needs. Contributions made at Perkins’ lunchtime harmonica gigs go directly to Help Hope Live, towards Sherwood’s vehicle goal.

Because of her medical condition, Sherwood can’t take on a conventional job, but she uses her talents in other ways. She’s written two books inspired by Dolly Pawton, “Pawsibly the Best Medicine,” and “Emotional Support is Ruff,” and is working on a third. Prior to COVID-19, she visited schools in person to talk to young people about service dogs, and conducted online presentations during the pandemic, educating students about service dogs.

Perkins, a retired graphic designer, performs ventriloquist and magic shows at fairs, festivals and for parks and recreation departments, using the harmonica as a warm up for his shows. Some may remember him as “The Puppet Guy” bell ringer for the Salvation Army during the Christmas holiday season,

He learned how to play from his mother about a decade ago.

“She was part of a travelling harmonica band in the Augusta/Hallowell area through the grange,” Perkins said.

He’ll be playing a mix of music styles from classic “campfire tunes” such as “Kumbaya” and “Oh, Susanna” to songs by The Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, John Denver, and Gospel music.

It isn’t the first time he’s used his talent to lend a hand. Perkins raised $3,000 for a friend undergoing a double lung transplant, playing the harmonica in Ogunquit one summer a few years ago.

“Í try to find ways to help people,” he said. “I can’t help everyone, but I try to help the ones I can.”

