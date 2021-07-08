SACO — Madeleine L. Lakin, 74, of Saco, passed away early Sunday morning on July 4, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Biddeford on Feb. 10, 1947, a daughter of George and Lucille (Lefebvre) Bonsaint.

Madeleine loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She was known in the neighborhood as mom. She will be sadly missed.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Wendell; her father, George; and her brother, George.

She is survived by: her mother, Lucille; five children, Brandy McKenney and her husband Kurt, Shannon Chapman, Dede Jeffers and her husband Erik, George Lakin, and Geoffrey Lakin; and six grandchildren, Casey, Alex, Jordin, Zackary, Ryan and Emmalie. She is also survived by: three sisters, Marguerite Boissonneault, Claire Foran (Paul) and Jeanne Boissonneault (Richard); and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A special thanks to Dr. Ebrahim, “Julie Julie” Baither, Jennifer and all others at NECS in Kennebunk for all their care and compassion.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Madeleine’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Cancer Society or New England Cancer Specialists.

