SCARBOROUGH — Hannaford Supermarkets, headquartered in Scarborough, and Husson University are working together to help Hannaford’s employees earn professional certificates, undergraduate degrees and graduate degrees. Students have the choice of taking courses online or attending classes at Husson University’s Bangor campus.

“With more than 180 stores and nearly 30,000 associates located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont, Hannaford employees are spread out over a sizeable geographic area,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of the College of Business and the New England School of Communications (NESCom) at Husson University. “Our robust online capabilities and our Bangor, Maine campus are ideally suited to help these busy professionals successfully access the kinds of advanced education that can lead to career success.”

Husson University’s online undergraduate degree offerings include programs in accounting, business administration, marketing, psychology, legal studies, and criminal justice, to name a few. The university also offers a variety of graduate degree programs online. These degree programs include master’s degrees in business administration with concentrations in risk management, entrepreneurship, healthcare and business analytics. For a full list of Husson University’s online degree programs visit https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/.

“Husson University is helping Hannaford provide a cost-effective option for our associates to pursue higher education and skill development,” said Matthew Rothman, manager of early talent development at Hannaford. “Partnering locally and extending advancement opportunities to our associates is another example of how Hannaford shows care for our associates and our community.”

Any Hannaford employee who meets the company’s employment requirements, and who then successfully applies to Husson University and is enrolled in a non-capped undergraduate or graduate degree program, can receive a 15 percent discount on tuition. This includes Husson University’s popular Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. More students in Maine choose to get their MBA from Husson University than any other college or university in the state.

Hannaford employees who are interested in earning a pharmacy graduate degree will be eligible to receive a 10 percent discount, provided they meet Hannaford’s employment requirements and are accepted into the program, after successfully applying to Husson University.

In addition to these discounts, Hannaford employees will be eligible to have their application fee waived if they follow Husson’s admission procedures and agree to become a continuing education undergraduate or graduate student at the University.

Those Hannaford employees who have already completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognized, accredited institution are welcome to apply to Husson’s graduate degree programs. As an added benefit to students pursuing an MBA, Husson University will offer a leveling course that can be taken online. This will provide students, who have a degree in a discipline other than business, with the background education they’ll need to successfully complete their MBA studies.

Hannaford employees that have completed some college coursework have the opportunity to reduce the cost of their education further by applying for transfer credit. Individuals interested in applying for undergraduate transfer credits should contact Transfer Admissions by calling 207-941-7024 or emailing Stephanie Cadwell, the associate director of transfer admissions at [email protected] Individuals interested in applying transfer credit to their MBA program should contact Husson University Graduate Admissions by calling them at 207-404-5661 or emailing them at [email protected] Undergraduate and Graduate Admissions are more than happy to answer any questions individuals may have about the admissions process.

“Husson University is the home of Maine’s largest College of Business, with over 1,400 students enrolled in our business programs. We’ve been providing business education for over 123 years,” Hansen said. “In addition to offering a high quality education, Husson University degrees are affordable. That’s makes Husson University an incredible value and the smart choice for business education.”

Qualifying Hannaford employees can also enroll in any of Husson’s 48 undergraduate degree and 45 certificate programs available at the university’s Bangor campus. This includes all of the programs offered through Husson’s College of Business, College of Health and Pharmacy, College of Science and Humanities and the New England School of Communications (NESCom). A complete list of Husson University’s undergraduate and graduate degree programs can be found at https://www.husson.edu/academics/degrees/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: