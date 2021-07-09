Exhibits/Galleries

“A Community of Artists,” Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport, 40 Main St., fine art, photography and sculpture, through Aug. 15.

Art at the Galleria: Mark Royall, Debbie Stubs, Wayne Fournier and Nancy Lakin, Broadway Deli, 142 Maine St., Brunswick.

Colin Page Solo Exhibition, Maret Hensick in the Side Gallery, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St, Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.

“Contrasts,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in July. Original works that offer a study in contrasting styles from impressionism to realism, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Maine Masters of Modernism,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 1 U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. Featured artists include Will Barnet, Dahlov Ipcar, Lynne Drexler, Rockwell Kent.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Shivering in the Garden,” by Dylan Hausthor, 538 Window Gallery, Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, to July 17.

“Slack Tide: a moment of calm between tides,” Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery in Bath, featuring Caroline and John Rufo. On view until Aug. 7.

“The Advent of Green Acre, A Bahá’í Center of Learning: Selections from the Eliot Bahá’í Archives” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, history relating to Green Acre, which continues operating in Eliot. To Oct. 2; see more at mainememory.net.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell, paintings, jewelry, handmade paper. Call 833-6081 for appointment or watch for open flag.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

Film

“Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over,” online retrospective of Lunch’s confrontational, acerbic and electric artistry. Space Gallery, Portland, to July 16. $10, space538.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Museums

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row) open for the season in Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org/.

Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, last entry at 5 p.m. Access by pre-purchased, timed tickets only, tickettailor.com/events/greaterportlandlandmarks/527616.

Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, guided tours inside the historic house every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 1. Tickets must be pre-purchased at tatehouse.org; $15/adults, $12/seniors, $7/age 12 and under.

Music

317 Main Community Center Summer Concert Series, Railroad Square Pavilion, Yarmouth, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Ethan Setiawan with Corner House. Future dates include Aug. 5, 26 and Sept. 23.

Bath Outdoor Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. Fridays through July 30, behind the Grant Building, 31 Centre St. Contemporary folk, indie, country, rock, pop and jazz. All ages. $12/show, under 12 free, bit.ly/34GVcr3.

Bowdoin International Music Festival, streaming through Aug. 6, bowdoinfestival.org.

“Dream: The Music of The Everly Brothers,” 2 and 7:30 p.m. July 23-25, Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, $50-$60 at www.msmt.org or 725-8769.

Evening Concerts in Royal River Park, Yarmouth, 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 18. Performances are free and snacks will be available to purchase, yarmouthcommunityservices.org/summer-arts-series.

Gazebo Concerts in Library Park, 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Aug. 31, 890 Washington St., Bath, visitbath.com/events/summer-concert-series.

Music on the Mall, 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Sept. 1, Brunswick Town Mall. Free.

Summer Sunsets LIVE, 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through July, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Variety of live music, food trucks, games, brews, thompsonspoint.com/the-calendar/#sunsets.

Waterfront Park Concert Series, 6 p.m. Saturdays to Aug. 28, 61 Commercial St., Bath, visitbath.com/events/summer-concert-series.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, live music noon-4 p.m. second Thursday of the month and third Saturday through September at the tent in front of the Little River Farmhouse.

Thursday 7/15

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro – “Och and Oy! A Considered Cabaret,” 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Tickets purchased for the original date (July 15, 2020) still valid; no further action needed.

Joel Thetford Band, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $12, auramaine.com.

Karaoke, 10 p.m.-midnight, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Friday 7/16

Brian Cullen — Bach, Brazil, Beatles and Bohemian, 7-10 p.m., 5 Depot St., Freeport. $18.00, www.visitfreeport.com.

Classic Stones Live, 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, auramaine.com/aura-calendar-tickets.

Kodály & Mozart, 7:30 p.m., duo for violin and cello, live online from Studzinski Recital Hall, 12 Campus Road S, Brunswick. Free, www.bowdoinfestival.org.

Saturday 7/17

Maine Folk: A Gathering of Kindred Spirits, 2 p.m., open air concert at Thomas Point Beach & Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. $25- $150, www.eventbrite.com.

Schooner Fare on Peaks Island, 7:30 p.m., TEIA Clubhouse, Trefethen Avenue, blend of traditional folk and Maine humor, $25-$30, email [email protected]

Sunday 7/18

Bluegrass Brunch, 10 a.m. -1 p.m., Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection, Brick South Beer Garden, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. $25 -$45, www.thompsonspoint.com.

Monday 7/19

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. www.portlandhouseofmusic.com. Paperless tickets $7/advance, $10/day of, will call at the door.

Friday 7/23

New Shades of Blue Livestream, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. www.facebook.com.

Ryan Montbleau, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, $20.

Ongoing

Cadenza, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, livestream via Facebook. $18-$20. Visit cadenzafreeport.com/shows for schedule and Eventbrite ticket links.

DaPonte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on YouTube.

Irish Night at Blue, 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Facebook Live. portcityblue.com.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue at 9 p.m. Tuesdays, portcityblue.com.

Out of the Blue livestreaming series by Port City Blue. Various dates. portcityblue.com.

State Theatre of Portland livestreaming shows via Facebook, statetheatreportland.com.

Theater

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

“The Comedy of Errors,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday through July 31, Fenix Theatre Company at Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free, fenixtheatre.com.

“The Everly Brothers,” Maine State Music Theate collaboration with Portland Stage, July 23-25, Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus, Brunswick. $50-$60 at msmt.org or 725-8769.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: