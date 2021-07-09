I rarely review restaurants, but I do want to comment on a recent wine dinner at The School House 1913 in Harpswell.

The owners themed their five courses around the ocean, focusing on the bounty and images from the sea around the Harpswell peninsula. Each course was imaginatively presented. Portions were small plate-sized so that you were not overwhelmed with excess food. The paired wines were skillfully selected and light, crisp and fresh for the summer. The dinner was served on a Wednesday evening when the restaurant is normally closed and the house was sold out. More monthly dinners are planned for the rest of the summer. I will be sure to let you know the dates. 506 Harpswell Neck Road, 295-2029.

Portersfield Cider, 255 Elmwood Road, Pownal, 233-5534, is open for tasting by reservation. The tastings involve flights of cider paired with local seasonal foods. They create “dry, lightly sparkling, richly-flavored ciders [which] go best with an aged cheese, good bread, and dinner with friends,” according to Portersfield’s web page.

Vessel and Vines classes in July include Hungarian Wine Tasting on July 14, 6-7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Wine Tasting on July 21, 6-7:30 p.m.; Daisies and Sours Cocktail Class on July 28, 6-7:30 p.m.; and Foraging Class July 24, 9-11 a.m. $45/person, tickets at 721-3000, 4 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Relish is now open at 244 Front St., Bath, 386-0414, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grab-n-go meals, bakeries and specialty foods are offered in the former location of Salt Pine Social.

Mast Landing Brewing is now open at Freeport Crossing Shopping Center, 200 Lower Main St., Freeport. To commemorate the opening, the owners have announced a new beer called Sanctuary IPA, which celebrates Freeport’s Mast Landing Sanctuary – a landmark area of beautiful scenery, trails and animal habitat. Nighthawk’s Kitchen is the brewery’s culinary partner. They are located next door and serve American and international comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Maine Beer Company has more releases this month. Another One will be released in bottles and on draft July 13, Black Barn Program No. 23 is scheduled for release on July 16 in bottles and on draft, and on July 20 “a tiny beautiful something” will be released in bottles and draft. 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport, 221-5711.

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester has ice cream-making classes that include tours of the dairy barns. A few upcoming dates are July 10, 14, 22 and 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $6/person at pinelandfarms.org. 15 Farm View Road, 688-4539.

Wolfe’s Neck Center has a tomato tasting coming up Sept. 12, from 3:30-5 p.m. Part of its Sip and Savor series, this event will offer tastes of the large variety of tomatoes grown on the farm. Tickets are $25/person at wolfesneckfarm.tfaforms.net/214. 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, 865-4469.

