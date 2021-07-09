I’d like to submit a really subversive, radical idea to the people of Maine today: What if each citizen had one equivalent vote for each election? What if our president were elected by one vote per person? What if our federal legislative body were selected by one vote from each citizen?
Instead, citizens from Maine, Vermont, Wyoming and other low-population states have way, way more voting clout than those from more populous states. This gives undue legislative weight to minority opinions. The Senate does not represent us equally or even close to equally. Wyoming has a little more than half a million people and two senators. California has about 39 million people and two senators. Does that seem fair to you? This inequity also applies to the Electoral College distribution of votes.
Instead, even though the majority of Americans want affordable health care, women’s right to choose, immigrants’ rights, high-quality educational opportunities, LGTBQ rights, clean air and water and equal rights for all, our divided Congress can pass nothing. They do not truly represent us.
This is the radical change we need. The Constitution is not perfect. It was written to preserve slave owners’ rights, and it worked. Now it is keeping majority opinion from being correctly represented. One vote per person. Equal representation in Congress. That is democracy.
Valerie Rasza
Gray
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough, Maine DOT may work with Downs developers on traffic improvements
-
Times Record
Faith Notes: The fine art of letting go
-
Opinion
Commentary: To prevent crisis, infrastructure bill must include America’s care economy
-
Opinion
Commentary: Maine needs to better prepare for changing climate – and we can’t do it alone
-
The Forecaster
Cooking at the Cove: ‘Tis the season – summer edition
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.