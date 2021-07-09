Arsonists sometimes take up firefighting to cover their enthusiasm for setting fires. I’ve discovered health care workers who are just as nefarious: They cover their enthusiasm for death with scrubs or a white jacket as they go to work with our most vulnerable.
The pandemic is giving us a valuable opportunity to identify these health care workers. I work as a nursing home medical director in southern Maine. Our small practice alone has seen three homes, in the last few months, experience outbreaks that entered the facilities via unvaccinated workers. If they don’t believe science, they shouldn’t be in health care. And if they do believe science, then what does that say about their intentions?
Because of chronic illness, many who call these facilities home continue to die from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated “health care workers” who enter a home and spread death to our most vulnerable should be called out as clearly as “firefighters” entering a dry forest with matches.
Bill Burge, M.D., CMD
clinical assistant professor, departments of primary care and geriatric medicine,
University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough, Maine DOT may work with Downs developers on traffic improvements
-
Times Record
Faith Notes: The fine art of letting go
-
Opinion
Commentary: To prevent crisis, infrastructure bill must include America’s care economy
-
Opinion
Commentary: Maine needs to better prepare for changing climate – and we can’t do it alone
-
The Forecaster
Cooking at the Cove: ‘Tis the season – summer edition
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.