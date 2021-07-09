Maine reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one additional death, as the virus continues to be tamped down in New England while other parts of the country are experiencing surges.
Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 69,201 cases of COVID-19, and 862 deaths.
The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 21.3 on Friday, compared to 22.3 a week ago and 71.6 a month ago. Maine has among the highest vaccination rates and lowest rates of COVID-19 in the nation, at 1.5 cases per 100,000 people, on a seven-day average, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute. States with low vaccination rates that are experiencing surges have case counts between 13 and 20 per 100,000 population, including Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and Louisiana.
The lowest COVID-19 rates in the country is Vermont, with 0.8 cases per 100,000.
On the vaccination front, 794,114 Maine people have had their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine, representing 59 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Maine has the third-highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker, behind Vermont and Massachusetts. The New England states take up the top six states with the highest percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated.
This story will be updated.
