SACO — Police here say a man who drove away from an attempted traffic stop on Wednesday, July 7 burglarized an unoccupied home and hid there for a couple of hours.

Police caught up with Hank Payne, 40, of Biddeford, when a Saco detective spotted a man riding a bicycle who met the description of the alleged burglar, although he was wearing different clothing than he had initially.

Earlier that day, Saco Police had attempted to stop Payne, who was driving a vehicle, at about 3:25 p.m. July 7 for a lane control violation, said Detective Sergeant Chris Hardiman.

“As the officer pulled behind the vehicle, it accelerated away and attempted to elude the officer by hiding behind a local hotel,” said Hardiman in a news release. “Moments later, when the officer located the vehicle, the operator, Hank Payne, had just fled the scene.”

Hardiman said Saco Police officers and detectives, a Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles Investigator and Maine Game Warden set a perimeter, and Maine State Police responded with a police dog to assist with the search.

Payne has been charged with burglary, operating a vehicle after his license was revoked as an habitual offender and on two outstanding warrants.

Hardiman said Payne is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

