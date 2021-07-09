Southern Maine Health Care is hosting hiring events on Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14, looking to attract employees to fill a wide variety of openings.

The hospital is looking for registered nurses, certified nursing assistants and medical assistants and also has openings in customer service, professional clinical services, behavioral health support, and a number of other positions, from housekeeping to security and more, said SMHC spokeswoman Allison Kenty.

She said SMHC offers a number of benefits, including tuition reimbursement, to help employees build their skills.

Hiring events are set for 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday July 13 at Hampton Inn, 6 Independence Drive in Kennebunk and 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday July 14 at the former Marshall’s location at the Center for Shopping in Sanford at 1364 Main St.

A complete list of openings at SMHC is available for viewing at: https://www.mainehealth.org/Careers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: