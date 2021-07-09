The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of southern Maine on Friday afternoon amid heavy rain from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The weather service issued the flash flood warning for parts of Cumberland, York and Sagadahoc counties in Maine and in Strafford County in New Hampshire at 1 p.m. and indicated at that time that 1 to 2 inches of rain had already fallen across the area. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in that area, according to the weather service.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 9 p.m. A flash flood watch is in effect across other parts of central and eastern Maine.

The weather service also issued a high surf advisory that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Saturday. The storm, which is expected to enter the Gulf of Maine as a tropical cyclone, could produce large waves in the 5-8 feet range. A tropical cyclone is similar to a nor’easter.

High winds are unlikely during Friday’s downpours, according to John Cannon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The weather service is urging people not to swim in the ocean or stand on rocky outcrops. A powerful wave could sweep a person off rocks, the agency warned. It also warned campers to stay away from rivers and streams.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency says it will also closely monitor Elsa’s track. It is coordinating with county emergency management agencies and utility companies to prepare for possible wind, rain and power outages. The agency said the storm will be fast moving, with the greatest impact Friday afternoon and evening.

“We are working together with all our partners to plan for this event,” Maine Emergency Management Agency Director Peter Rogers said in a statement. “With 1 to three inches of rain expected, Maine people should be aware that there is a potential for localized flash flooding.”

Most of the coast, including Portland, and the region stretching from Fryeburg and Rumford to Skowhegan stands to get 2 to 4 inches of rain. Northern parts of the state could get 1.5 to 2 inches of rain, according to the weather service.

The fast-moving tropical storm pounded New York on Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England.

Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night.

This story will be updated.

