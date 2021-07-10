PORTLAND CC
Men’s Partner Wheel — Gross: Steve Tsujiura/Kevin Noonan, 69; Curt Jordan/David Fenderson, 69. Net: David Fenderson/Glenn Rudberg, 60; Ted Noyes/Ron Brown, 62.
Class A — Gross: Curt Jordan, 71. Net: Garry Smith, 67; David Bucci, 69.
Class B — Gross: Greg Drapeau, 75. Net: Ted Dilworth, 67; Jason Viola, 68.
Class C — Gross: David Fenderson, 84. Net: James True, 66; Ted Noyes, 69
Ladies Stableford: Buffy Kay, 36; Anne Verrill, 36; Kristin Kannegieser, 36; Catherine Honeycomb, 35; Laura George, 34; Kim Fogel, 34
PURPOODOCK
2021 President’s Cup — Champion: Sam Kelley. Runner-up: Gregg Frame. Semifinalists: Frank O’Shea, Ben Slagle. Quarterfinalists: Ron Kelton, Pat Kertes, Randy Richard, Craig Russell.
ROCKLAND GC
Men’s Group — Individual Points: Dylan Morong +7; Jason Willis +5; Paul Schelble, +2; Mike Bonzagni +2; Mer Doucette +1.
Sweeps — Gross: Jason Willis, 74; Paul Schelble, 76. Net: Dylan Morong, 64; Mike Bonzagni , 69; Mer Doucette, 69.
Skins — Gross: Jason Willis, #3, #14; Paul Schelble, #2, #6; James Anderson, #11; Dylan Morong, #16. Net: Dylan Morong, #1; Andy Arey, #7, #17; Hank Read, #9; Mer Doucette, #8.
Pins — 10th hole: James Anderson, 16 feet-3 inches. 18th: James Anderson, 17-1.
WOODLANDS CLUB
Member-Member — Round 1 (front: scramble; back: alternate shot) — Gross: Chris Holdredge/Jeff Holmes, 32-38—70; Christopher King/Ryan Wingard, 33-37—70; Patrick Keeley/Scott Weymouth, 33-39—72; Shawn Casey/Jason MacDonald, 34-40—74; Timothy Hiscock/Jeff Martin, 33-42—75; Christopher Rhoades/Scott Sirois, 36-39—75. Net: Chris Holdredge/Jeff Holmes, 30-35—65; Timothy Hiscock/Jeff Martin, 30-36—66; Marc Miller/Stephen Sunenblick, 31-35—66; Douglas Aiken/John Edwards, 32-35—67; Brian Chin/Erich Russell, 34-34—68; David Collmus/Phillip Napolitano, 32-36—68; Paul Eggert/Gregg Norris, 34-34—68; John Goodrich/Michael Lachance, 32-36—68; John Hadwen/Mark Lannon, 31-37—68; Christopher King/Ryan Wingard, 32-36—68; Drew Swenson/Mo Taaffe, 34-34—68.
Skins (alt. shot) — Gross: Ryan Wingard/Christopher King, birdie, #14. Net: Drew Swenson/Mo Taaffe, eagle, #17; Gregg Norris/Paul Eggert, eagle, #12
