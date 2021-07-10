ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive win.

Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. The left-hander is 8-1 in 16 appearances against Toronto.

Matt Wisler (one hit in 1 2/3 innings) and Pete Fairbanks (1 1/3 innings) combined for three innings before Diego Castillo finished the six-hitter for his 13th save. Rays relievers have given up two hits over 16 scoreless innings in the past three games.

Lowe has four career multihomer games, including May 21 against the Blue Jays.

Marcus Semien hit his 22nd homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost four of five.

Toronto led 2-1 before Tampa Bay scored three times in the third. Zunino led off the inning with his 19th homer. Kevin Kiermaier then doubled and Lowe made it 4-2 with a two-run shot off Ross Stripling (3-5).

Lowe opened the scoring with his 19th homer, connecting on the first pitch leading off the first. He has gone deep six times over his last eight games.

TWINS 9, TIGERS 4: Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Minnesota rallied from a four-run deficit to beat visiting Detroit.

Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota to put the Twins on the board in the sixth. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto will take over from injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League’s starter in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field.

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced Saturday by Major League Baseball. But Molina said later Saturday that he will also skip the game to rest.

Major League Baseball said Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is injured and won’t participate, though Betts played an entire nine innings Friday night.

Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also earned selections from the players’ ballot, replacing Houston second baseman José Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa.

The commissioner’s office picked Washington’s Max Scherzer, the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, the Mets’ Taijuan Walker and Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta as additions to the NL pitching staff.

MLB also added Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to the NL roster, and Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt and Tampa Bay second baseman Joey Wendle to the AL roster.

Houston outfielder Michael Brantley and San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish are withdrawing because of injuries.

Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber, Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Washington outfielder Kyle Schwarber were previously ruled out because of injuries.

Houston reliever Ryan Pressly will miss the game because of paternity leave.

