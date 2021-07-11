FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Dead by Dawn,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

2. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

3. “Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman)

4. “Whereabouts,” by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf)

5. “Great Circle,” by Maggie Shipstead (Knopf)

6. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

8. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

9. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

10. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

Paperback

1. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

2. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

3. “Poacher’s Son,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

4. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

5. “Death in Her Hands,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)

6. “The Night Ocean,” by Paul La Farge (Penguin)

7. “Tokyo Ueno Station,” by Yu Miri (Riverhead)

8. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

9. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

10. “Such a Fun Age,” by Kiley Reid (Putnam)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

2. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

3. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

4. “World Travel,” by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco)

5. “Helgoland” by Carlo Rovelli (Riverhead)

6. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” by George Saunders (Random House)

7. “World of Wonders,” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil (Milkweed)

8. “Somebody’s Daughter,” by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron)

9. “The Confidence Men,” by Margalit Fox (Random House)

10. “Last Best Hope,” by George Packer (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

3. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)

4. “Good Boy,” by Jennifer Finney Boylan (Celadon)

5. “The Inner Life of Animals,” by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone)

6. “The Mushroom at the End of the World,” by Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing (Princeton)

7. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

8. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

9. “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me,” by Bess Kalb (Vintage)

10. “Union,” by Colin Woodard (Penguins)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

