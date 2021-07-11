PORTLAND – Elizabeth H. Gamage, 79, of Ocean Avenue, passed away on July 8, 2021, at her residence. She was born on March 6, 1942, in Boston, MA. She moved to Maine at the age of 4. She has led an adventurous life filled with beauty, love, and travel and was enhanced by many friends to whom she felt so thankful for. She loved you all and was thankful for your support.

She is survived by her wonderful son, Jeffrey Yanuchi and his wife Lori; grandsons, Stony and Brooks.

There are no services. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Elizabeth’s online guest book.

Guest Book