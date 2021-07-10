PORTLAND – David L. Tuttle, 77, died suddenly on July 1, 2021. David was born on August 23, 1943, in New Haven, Conn., the son of the late Howard G. and Eleanor (Rosien) Tuttle Sr.

He grew up in New Haven, where he attended local schools with his two siblings, Howard and Roberta, and graduated from Wilber Cross High School. After high school he joined the United States Army and served honorably during the Vietnam War.

After his military service, David moved to Boston, a city he loved. Here he attended a Jr. College and received an Associate’s degree. After many years he moved to Portland, which he thought was “just like a mini-Boston.” He worked for many years in food service for Unum, but his real passion was exploring the city of Portland.

He will be remembered as a loving brother. He is survived by his siblings, Howard Tuttle, Jr. and his wife Peggy of Essex, Conn., Roberta Remedios and her husband Rem of San Francisco, Calif.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A burial will occur at a later date at the Westville Cemetery, New Haven, Conn. to view David’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the

charity of your choice

in David’s memory

