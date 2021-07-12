It begins unofficially after Memorial Day, with flowers in full bloom in June and ever-lengthening hours of sunshine. July brings the heat, warmer ocean water in the southern part of the state – and the tourists. It begins to slip through our fingers in August, all too soon. Summer in Maine.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Mary Thurlow 62, of Saco sits with her feet in a kiddie pool along with her father, Fred Blow, 93, at Blow’s home on June 29. Thurlow said they purchased the pool earlier this season for the dogs but decided to take it over for the day to help beat the heat. The dogs are Ru, center, looking up at Mary, and Ellie, on right looking toward Fred.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

A canoe drifts silently across Kidney Pond in Baxter State Park with Mount Katahdin in the background on the evening of June 23. There are over 220 miles of trail in the park, and only about 35 of them are on Katahdin.

Photo by Derek Davis

Dennis Iraoya, 10, plays with a soccer ball at Fox Field in Portland at the end of June. The week was one of near-record heat.

Photo by Michele McDonald

Pink and red poppies frame houses near the dock on Monhegan Island. The ferry schedule allows for day trips of a few hours, but an overnight stay allows for more hiking along the east side of the island, which has some of the highest cliffs on the coast of New England and stunning views.

Photo by Derek Davis

Rain was welcome on July 2 in Portland after a dry spring and early summer.

Photo by Derek Davis

Sam Cochran, a freshman at Cape Elizabeth High School, flips off a bridge into the Spurwink River while cooling off with friends on June 8. Some schools released students early for a second day due to hot weather.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

A blue sky is the backdrop for Virginia Gilbert, left, and Bernadette Braeuer, both of Scarborough, when they walk along the Eastern Trail through the Scarborough Marsh on June 17.

Photo by Derek Davis

Saylor Willauer throws a bunch of weeds as she cleans a pathway at Prouts Neck Yacht Club in Scarborough on July 1 in preparation for the Independence Day weekend.

Photo by Michele McDonald

An artist sketches laundry hanging out to dry in late June on Monhegan Island.

Photo by Derek Davis

A bicyclist passes storm pipes lined up on Baxter Boulevard on June 16. The road was closed to traffic starting on June 24 from Payson Park to Vannah Avenue as the first phase of the Back Cove sewer project began.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Owen Thompson 11, of Buxton shows off his find (a rock) to his brother Abram Thompson 7, as the two were snorkeling at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on July 7.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Kayakers make their way along the Nonesuch River in Scarborough on the early evening of July 6.

Photo by Ben McCanna

A couple looks through the schedule at the Ossipee Valley Fair, which ended Sunday. Maine’s agricultural fairs run through Oct. 11 this year, with the next one, the Waterford World’s Fair, beginning July 16.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Steve Cyphert of Buffalo, N.Y., casts his line while fishing for striped bass from the jetty at Camp Ellis in Saco on July 6. It was the first time Cyphert, who was vacationing in Maine, had fished for striped bass.

Photo by Derek Davis

Michela Micalizio acts out a scene in Fenix Theatre Company’s production of Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” at Deering Oaks in Portland. The free production starts at 6:30 pm at the bandstand every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through July 31.

Photo by Derek Davis

Hans Spencer and Melissa Landon of Portland relax against a tree while watching Fenix Theatre Company’s production of “The Comedy of Errors” at Deering Oaks in Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »