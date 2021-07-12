Free community meal – Wednesday, July 21, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for take out will also be available.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks – are schools next?
-
Sports
Defending British Open champ Shane Lowry hopes to get claret jug back
-
American Journal
We Love Fairs and Sales: July 15
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: July 15
-
Nation & World
Texas Democrats hole up out of state to stop Republican bill to overhaul elections