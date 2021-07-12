Free community meal – Wednesday, July 21, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for take out will also be available.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal community, westbrook maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles