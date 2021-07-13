Portland police say they believe someone fired at least six gunshots from inside a vehicle in a residential neighborhood off Washington Avenue Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 30 West Kidder St. between Payson Park and Washington Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired, police said. After speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, officers determined it is likely that at least six shots were fired from inside a vehicle.

There were no reported injuries and officers did not locate any bullet holes or damage in the area, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.

