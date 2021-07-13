On the Vine Marketplace, a specialty grocery store with locations in Scarborough and Exeter, N.H., has paid a $27,274 fine to the U.S. Department of Labor for violation of federal child labor laws.

An investigation found that minors at the Scarborough location cleaned power-driven meat mixer and grinders, a prohibited act for minors, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release Tuesday.

Abel Schultze, part-owner of the store and a third-generation butcher, said in an interview that the violation was centered around the use of a Cryovac machine, which is a vacuum sealer used to suck air out of meat packages.

“A microwave is more dangerous than a Cryovac machine, and we didn’t understand that they couldn’t clean or use that either,” said Schultze. “But we never had them even getting close to a grinder or any type of actual machinery that processes meat.”

According to the Department of Labor, three minors cleaned prohibited equipment in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Schultz said that he had considered getting a lawyer, but after being shown the rule by the investigator, he had understood that he was wrong.

The investigation also identified ten minors at the Scarborough store and one minor at the Exeter store working in violation of federal hour restrictions. Schultz said that during the COVID pandemic, when his employed minors weren’t in school, they had often punched out ten to twenty minutes after 7 p.m.

Federal law limits minors under the age of 16 from working past 7 p.m. between Labor day and May 31.

“I was pulling, like 14-hour days during that time period, we were barely keeping open,” said Schultz. “I do really think I’m following the rules and taking care of my employees.”

According to Schultz, one of the minors was his 15 year-old daughter, who hadn’t punched out until 8 o’clock because Schultz had stayed working there.

The Department of Labor began their investigation after they had received a report of a minor working in violation of federal hours restrictions at the Exeter location. Because the minor worked at both locations, the Department of Labor investigated the Scarborough location, where they determined the employer was violating federal child labor laws by allowing minors to clean the prohibited equipment.

“The summer hiring season is here, and employers should review their youth employment practices to ensure they comply with federal child labor laws. Employment provides young workers with valuable experience, but these opportunities must never come at the expense of a minor’s safety or education,” said Wage and Hour Acting District Director Eduardo Mota in Manchester, New Hampshire.

