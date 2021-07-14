GORHAM – Faye Frances (Rich) Allen passed away on July 11, 2021, after a brief illness. She died peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by her loving family. Faye was born in Portland on Dec. 14, 1948. She attended Portland schools, graduating from Portland High School in 1967. Faye was married to Jan Allen in 1999. Together, they made their home in Gorham a warm and welcoming place for all who entered. Faye spent her career in the healthcare and insurance industries, retiring from Aetna. In retirement, her love of children brought her to work at Windham Primary School; the students there were fortunate to have spent time with Miss Faye.Faye’s family was her greatest source of joy and her proudest accomplishment. Faye was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Pauline Allen, her aunt, Ellen Blake, and her cousin, Patricia Blake. She is survived by her husband Jan; her children Scott Profenno and his partner Susanna Paille of Salem, MA, and Kristen Profenno of Windham; her treasured grandchildren, Olivia, Ian, and Addison Profenno, and Camilla Paille; and her Brother James Rich of FL. She is also survived by her dear cousins Katherine Kilmartin of Portland, and Peter Blake and his wife Jill of Yarmouth; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends who became family. All of their lives were made richer by Faye’s fierce love, limitless loyalty, and generosity of spirit. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 12p.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Jones Rich and Barnes funeral home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A celebration of life service will begin at 3 p.m. at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. Interment will be held at a later date. The Allen family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their compassion and caregiving.To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Faye’s online memorial.

Guest Book