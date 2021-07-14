WESTBROOK- Delores M. Bailey, 81, passed away on July 12, 2021.

Delores was a longtime member of the Eagles Club and had served at the president of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She was also employed throughout her working years at Sebago Inc.

She is survived by her children- Debora Kriner, David Kriner, Patricia Day, Dorothy Moulton, Timothy Landry, and Gene Landry; a brother- Roger Labrecque; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous