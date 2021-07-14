George I. Gage Jr. 1946 – 2021 BATH – George I. Gage, Jr., 75, of Bath, died on July 8, 2021 after a short Illness. He was born on May 25, 1946, in Waterville the son of George and Marjorie Gage. George proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing, fabricating and especially helping people. George worked for Ivan Shaw and was a self-employed commercial fisherman. He was predeceased by his parents, Step father Herman F. Whittam, sister Thelma (Bambi) Gagnon, and sister Helen (Tiny) Lyons. George is survived by a daughter Lena Irene Gage, son Jason Edward Ross, sisters Linda Glover, Kathy Posos and half (Whitted) nephews Rick and Rob Gagnon, Johnny, Wally, Teddy Lyons, Tommy and Hand Ramsey, Jaime Glover, niece Shena Glover, and too many friends to mention. Per Georges request no funeral services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives.

